Vodafone Spain: Revenues & customers down

Vodafone Spain suffered a 8.7 per cent fall in revenues in the third quarter of the fiscal year (October-December 2022) to €858 million; the telco also saw a loss of customers across all businesses – mobile, broadband and convergent packages.

The reasons for the poor financial performance, according to the company, are the competitive nature of the market with ahost of low cost offers; the fall in roaming revenues; and the rising inflation rate that had a hugely negative impact on the number of subscribers.

Total revenues stood at €971 million, down 9.84 per cent. The company lost 19,000 and 27,000 customers in mobile and broadband, respectively. Its convergent customers fell by 6,000 to a total of 2.2 million.