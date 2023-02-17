Barb: Number of UK SVoD homes dips in Q4

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 19.42 million UK homes (67.7 per cent of households) had access to an SVoD service in Q4 2022. This was a -0.6 per cent decrease from 19.54 million in Q3 2022.

Netflix and NOW saw quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

17.15 million homes had access to Netflix in Q4 2022, down -0.7 per cent from 17.27 million in Q3 2022.

1.88 million homes had access to NOW in Q4 2022, a decline of -7.6 per cent from 2.04 million in Q3 2022.

Prime Video remained on a par, with 13.12 million homes in Q4 2022, a slight increase of +0.1 per cent from 13.11 million in Q3 2022.

By contrast, Apple TV+ and Disney+ saw quarterly gains:

1.69 million homes had access to Apple TV+ in Q4 2022, up +21 per cent on 1.4 million in Q3 2022.

7.28 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q4 2022, an increase of +4.3 per cent from 6.98 million in Q3 2022.

Barb recently revealed the most-watched SVoD titles of 2022. The chart was topped by Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, watched by 6.7 million people in the seven days since it launched on December 23rd 2022. Disney+’s Turning Red (3.6 million viewers) and Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (3.2 million viewers) also both feature in the top 20.

However, no SVoD title made it into the most-watched titles across all channels and services in 2022. This was topped by viewing of the Queen’s Funeral Service, with 26.5 million viewers over more than 50 channels. Other events in the Top 10 included The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a number of football matches from the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament.