Data: UK SVoD access declines

BARB, the UK’s television audience measurement service, has released data from its Establishment Survey for Q2 2022, showing a decline in the number of UK households with access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service.

In Q2 2022, 19.19 million UK homes (67 per cent of households) had access to an SVoD service, a decrease of 382k, or almost 2 per cent, from 19.57 million in Q1 2022.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW all saw quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

• 17.08 million homes (60 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q2, down 206k, or just over 1 per cent, from 17.29 million in Q1.

• 12.76 million homes (45 per cent) had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q2, a decrease of 589k, or 4 per cent, from 13.35 million in Q1.

• 2.07 million homes (7 per cent) had access to NOW in Q2, a decline of 64k, or almost 3 per cent, from 2.13 million in Q1.

Disney+ and Apple TV+ bucked the trend with small quarterly gains:

• 6.62 million homes (23 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q1, an increase of 91k, or just over 1 per cent, from 6.53 million in Q1.

• 1.61 million homes (6 per cent) had access to Apple TV+ in Q1, up 43k, or almost 3 per cent, from 1.57 million in Q1.

“Our latest data confirm other sources which have reported declining subscription levels for SVoD services during the first half of 2022,” noted Justin Sampson, BARB’s Chief Executive. “We don’t ask households why they choose to add or drop subscriptions, although the sharp increase in energy prices in March/April must have been a catalyst for people to review all their monthly outgoings. The numbers we report today show SVoD services aren’t immune as households work hard to make ends meet.”

The Establishment Survey enables BARB to understand the characteristics of UK households, part of ensuring that its daily reporting of television audiences is representative of the whole population.