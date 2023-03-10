Roku, Best Buy advertising and retail relationship

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku and US consumer tech retailer Best Buy have agreed a first-to-market relationship across their advertising and retail businesses. For the first time, Best Buy is partnering with a TV streaming platform to provide its first-party data for targeting and closed-loop measurement. Best Buy will also give shoppers exclusive access to Roku-branded TVs.

The pair say that together, Roku and Best Buy will create a better TV experience for their mutual customers and partners including:

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs Exclusive Availability at Best Buy : The first-ever TVs to be designed and made by Roku, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are now available in the US exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.

: The first-ever TVs to be designed and made by Roku, the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs are now available in the US exclusively at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. Roku Advertising and Best Buy Ads : Best Buy and Roku will pair industry-leading data to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Brands will be able to work with Best Buy and Roku to target, optimise, and measure their ads on Roku using Best Buy shopper data to ensure consumers are seeing the advertising content that most interests them.

: Best Buy and Roku will pair industry-leading data to make TV advertising more relevant and performance-driven. Brands will be able to work with Best Buy and Roku to target, optimise, and measure their ads on Roku using Best Buy shopper data to ensure consumers are seeing the advertising content that most interests them. Best Buy Home Theatre Experience: The relationship is kicking off with an in-person, interactive activation at SXSW on March 11th. For the first time, Roku will bring its iconic Roku City screensaver to life with an interactive, multi-level activation at SXSW. The immersive pop-up will feature a Best Buy Home Theatre Experience, showcasing the latest Roku devices available at Best Buy as well as new Roku Originals and featured entertainment on The Roku Channel.

The relationship signals the ambition to accelerate the shift into streaming TV and retail media. According to eMarketer, in 2022, 82 per cent of US advertisers planned to increase spending levels with retail media networks such as Best Buy Ads. Consumer electronics brands are among the leaders in this growth. Roku’s scale of 70 million active accounts paired with Best Buy’s millions of customers will help advertisers make their marketing more impactful and effective.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for everyone,” commented Julian Mintz, Co-Head of US Brand Sales for Roku Media. “We’re bringing together our entire business to build the future of entertainment and advertising — making the TV experience simpler, offering the right marketing, data, tech, and scale to drive real results, and helping win the entire streamer’s journey together with Best Buy.”