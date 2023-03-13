Livestream video shopping for Redbox service

Video commerce specialists QVC and HSN have launched their livestream shopping channels on Redbox’s streaming app. QVC and HSN are the only livestream shopping channels available on the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-owned Redbox Free Live TV service, which is accessible to millions of consumers via the free Redbox app. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail

QVC and HSN will offer Redbox’s audience approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC’s In the Kitchen with David, which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN’s Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic, which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the US.

“Redbox Free Live TV now has two unique livestream shopping experiences – QVC and HSN – each with its own celebrities, hosts, product offerings and on-air style,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. “This provides yet another way for new and existing customers to conveniently access our engaging vCommerce content.”

“As we continue to build our FAST service, we want to offer a variety of programming for everyone,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “QVC and HSN are strong brands that consumers love to engage with and watch for hours. We’re excited to launch their channels today.”

QVC and HSN join over 160 channels on Redbox Free Live TV, which is available on the web and as an app on major entertainment platforms, including Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, and iOS and Android devices. QVC and HSN will appear in the “Travel and Lifestyle” collection alongside about a dozen other channels. They will be highlighted initially in the “Featured” collection at the top of the home page.

One of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox streaming app also offers access to tens of thousands of movies and TV series for rent or purchase – as well as thousands of free movies to watch through its Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand (AVoD) service. Redbox also operates a network of over 34,000 kiosks across the US, offering consumers the lowest-cost entertainment option for new-release movies.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group’s strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million Internet-connected homes across the US via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.