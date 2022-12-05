QVC, HSN livestream video shopping on Pluto TV

Video commerce specialists QVC and HSN have launched on AVoD service Pluto TV. QVC and HSN are joining Pluto TV in the US as the only livestream shopping channels on the service.

QVC and HSN, part of Qurate Retail, will offer Pluto TV’s audience some 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities who engage with customers in real-time on multiple platforms. This includes such shows as QVC’s In the Kitchen with David which is watched in nearly 700,000 homes per hour across America during each of its two editions per week, and HSN’s Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic, which is watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the US.

“With QVC and HSN in the line-up, Pluto TV viewers can now enjoy two distinct livestream shopping experiences, each with its own celebrities, product collections and storytelling style,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers via Pluto TV and are determined to continue meeting passionate shoppers everywhere they are engaging with video.”

“QVC and HSN are leaders in livestream video commerce, offering curated products and lean-back shopping experiences that are fun and engaging,” added Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, Paramount Streaming. “Their esteemed expertise and reputation in the landscape are qualities we are proud to highlight on Pluto TV.”

QVC and HSN join Pluto TV’s service, which curates a diverse line-up of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies. Pluto TV offers a wide array of genres, languages and categories, including movies, television series, sports, news and opinion, music, lifestyle and culture, kids, and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices.

The launch reflects Qurate Retail Group’s strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million Internet-connected homes across the US via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.