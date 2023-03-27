Redge Media expands in LatAm with Lotier

Redge Technologies, one of the major providers of OTT and edge computing technologies in Europe , has partnered with Lotier, a business development company specialised in media and telecommunications in Latin America. This partnership will enable Redge Media OTT platform to enter the rapidly growing emerging markets of LatAm, as part of the company’s worldwide expansion plan.



Redge Media is an end-to-end OTT solution that is both highly scalable and modular. Its customers can advantage from optimising the entire technology chain, reducing project risks and costs for live and on-demand content. It delivers the best-in-class UX for connected TVs, mobiles, PCs and game consoles. Trusted by the world’s leading broadcasters, telcos, pay-TV operators and media groups, including Warner Bros Discovery, iliad Group, FreeTV (Israel), Telewizja Polska S.A. (Poland) and TV3 (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia). Redge Media is available in PaaS, hybrid and on-prem models.



Redge enters the LatAm region with the help of Lotier. Through its proven market entry and business development methodology, Lotier positions its partners as local market leaders in their respective segments, providing immediate presence and market recognition, as well as leveraging its extensive network to accelerate time-to-market aggressively.



“We are delighted to support Redge Technologies in bringing their cutting-edge OTT solutions to the high-growth markets of Latin America. Our local teams have the knowledge, expertise and network to ensure a successful and agile market entry and business development strategy,” stated Martin Eckschmiedt, VP of Media and Data Solutions at Lotier.



“LatAm people are great. LatAm content is great. With Redge Media, we’d like to help the LatAm media people to deliver their content directly to consumers with the best control of revenues and the highest profitability possible. Europe has come through this transformation already and we are ready to share the best practices with the LatAm people,” added Jan Frelek, Member of the Board at Redge Technologies.