Pickleball Slam on ESPN

On April 2nd, ESPN will broadcast the inaugural Pickleball Slam featuring tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick.

Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), the 2023 event will take place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This first-of-its-kind event, the inaugural Slam will feature two matches, a singles and a doubles. In the legends’ singles, Chang faces Roddick and Agassi faces McEnroe. The second match – the final match of the day – will be a doubles with Chang and McEnroe facing Agassi and Roddick. The four tennis Hall of Famers will compete for a $1 million purse—the largest in pickleball history.

The Pickleball Slam will be preceded on March 31st and April 1st by the Amateur Pickleball Slam Challenge, featuring top amateur teams of two competing for a $10,000 team prize. The winners will also have the chance to compete against the tennis legends on April 1st.

Pickleball sees players hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles.