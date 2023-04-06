Australia: Foxtel extends IPL rights

The Foxtel Group has extended its long-term partnership with the Tata Indian Premier League which will see it continue as the exclusive tournament broadcaster in Australia with games to be shown live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, until at least 2027.

The renewed five-year deal will see 74 matches made available to its 4.6 million subscribers each season, with the number of Tata IPL games expected to grow over the course of the term.

The deal follows an agreement with Cricket Australia announced in January that includes rights to all home Men’s and Women’s Tests, One Day Internationals and T20is, as well as the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League matches.

Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group Commercial Director – Sport, said: “The Tata IPL changed the game more than fifteen years ago and boasts a premier product that attracts intrigue and interest from cricket fans all over the globe. This extended partnership with the Tata IPL compliments and bolsters our already unrivalled cricket offering for subscribers – with fans able to watch all of the big games in one place on Fox Sports.”

Cricket fans can watch every ball of the 2023 Tata IPL tournament live and ad-break free during play on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.