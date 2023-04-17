LG Channels triples European users

LG Electronics’ free streaming service, LG Channels, has tripled its user base in Europe over the last year. The service was first launched in 2016 in the US and in 2019 in select European countries.

According to LG data, as of January 2023, the number of LG Channels users in the 16 European markets where the service is currently offered grew by a factor of three. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy uptick in viewing time across several content categories, including movies, TV series, music and news.

To meet the growing demand for FAST content, LG says it will bolster its service with new content – more of which will be made available on the LG Channels mobile app – and new features to enhance the user experience.



LG Channels is constantly expanding its content library. Recent deals include a partnership with DAZN that will see LG Channels host the new DAZN FAST channel and the newly announced DAZN Rise, the first 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to women sports; and a partnership with Funke Digital that provides access to a variety of FAST channels covering some of the best fiction and entertainment content.

To give users more options when viewing on-the-go, LG has also expanded content availability on the LG Channels mobile app. In Germany, users can now watch hundreds of hours of content from 50 popular channels, including Auto Motor und Sport, which offers the latest in car testing and wedo TV, where viewers can watch a variety of free content from movies to sports.

Additionally, LG is launching AVoD titles in five European countries, with content offered in English, German, Spanish and other languages. These AVoD titles are provided thanks to collaborations with companies like Minerva Pictures, an independent film production and distribution company based in Rome, LoveTV Channels, which targets niche audiences passionate of themes such as environment and wine, and Shoot for Love, which targets football fans.

Additionally, thanks to a collaboration with ITV Studios, new channels will be added such as Storylands – featuring European drama produced by ITV Studios labels in France, Italy and the Nordics – and Hell’s Kitchen, a cooking programme hosted by celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.