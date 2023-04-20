Delta confirms system-wide free WiFi plan

Delta Airlines is already supplying free WiFi and in-flight communications (IFC) on board more than 500 of its aircraft on the company’s more popular routes. The free service will extend across Delta’s global fleet by the end of 2024.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta’s MD for IFC, reportedly says that the airline was in the right place at the right time to adopt IFC as a free service. The company’s core decision was helped by the fact that the satellite industry was supplying improved coverage and that consumers wanted to stay connected.

Dimbiloglu added that the satellite industry’s ability to cope with what he expected to be a growth in future demand was also key. Nevertheless, Delta was continuing to evaluate new entrants into the IFC market, not least broadband suppliers Starlink and OneWeb.

Delta currently uses Viasat as well as Intelsat’s ‘WiFi Onboard’ (former Gogo) systems.

Dimbiloglu admitted that the costs to Delta ran into “tens of millions” but that the benefits boosted brand affinity and awareness. He added that Delta’s new ‘Sync on Demand’ service would connect to the fleet’s 145,000 aircraft seats and lead to greater personalisation, not least re-connecting with a movie where the passenger had left off.