La Liga, Mediapro extend rights deal

Spanish La Liga has extended, to 2029, its deal with Mediapro to exploit its international football TV rights, including all territories except for in MENA and North America.

In addition, both partners will set up a new joint venture under the name of Peak led by Simon Denyer, former CEO of DAZN to “jointly develop the La Liga’s audiovisual strategy”, according to La Liga.

The value of the deal has not been revealed although it is known that Mediapro was getting around €100 million a year in the last contract.

La Liga reported that in 2021-2022 it increased its revenues by 1.2 per cent to €1.94 billion, reducing its losses to €6 million versus €16 million the previous season. La Liga distributed €1.65 million among all football teams in the season, down 2.4 per cent from the 2020-2021 season.

In a press statement, Mediapro said: “The close collaboration between La Liga and GRUP MEDIAPRO, as its international agency, has made it possible to improve the positioning of the brand and increase the recognition of the competition and its media growth potential. Thanks to this line of action, La Liga has become one of the most important international competitions, present on all the major world operators.”