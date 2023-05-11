Fubo partners with iSpot.tv

FuboTV, the US sports-first live TV streaming platform, has partnered with iSpot.tv to bolster connected TV (CTV) measurement across its premium video advertising inventory.

Leveraging iSpot’s cross-platform TV measurement solution, Fubo is now able to quantify the number of ad impressions delivered to incremental households not reached on linear TV and person-level audience estimates to account for co-viewing. An iSpot measurement study for three major TV advertisers across distinct industries found that on average, 40 per cent of ad impressions served on Fubo reached incremental households that are unreachable on linear TV.

Streaming over 55,000 live sporting events each year, Fubo is uniquely positioned to afford advertisers a premium CTV opportunity to reach untapped audiences. In the first quarter of 2023, iSpot found 17 per cent of household TV ad impressions were delivered by live sporting events.

The partnership with iSpot is one component of a broader initiative to reimagine Fubo’s CTV ad measurement to arm advertisers with attributable, concrete results. On Fubo, 92 per cent of content is watched on a large-screen CTV. Fubo is now able to provide brands and agencies added transparency into CTV advertising campaign outcomes and illuminate a clear outlook on audience reach. Using iSpot’s 40 million smart TV footprint and second-by-second attention measurement for all TV ads across linear, Fubo advertisers will have insights and cross-platform context to make informed decisions.

“Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising has remained an industry-wide challenge since audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “It’s paramount that we are able to verify the benefit of Fubo’s CTV inventory and differentiate our audience from that of linear TV. Together with iSpot, we are giving advertisers independent verification and greater transparency into their cross-platform campaigns, which demonstrates the tremendous value of CTV.”

Gandler continued: “Ad sales remains an important growth driver for Fubo as we target profitability in 2025. As we expand our focus to more high-touch programmes that drive engagement and greater brand affinity for our ad sales partners, demonstrating Fubo’s reach beyond linear audiences is more important than ever.”

“Brands understand there are unique and valuable audiences consuming premium content on streaming properties, but need independent, reliable measurement to scale investments across linear and streaming with confidence,” added Dan Loewenberg, VP, media partnerships, iSpot.