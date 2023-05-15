Research: Telcos fuelling SVoD growth in Finland

SVoD take-up in Finland is on the rise, reports Mediavision. During this spring, subscribing SVoD households in the country have passed 1.5 million, corresponding to a penetration of 61 per cent. This equates to an annual growth of 8 per cent in subscribing households.

As in the other Nordic countries, the growth can largely be attributed to the packaging of both traditional TV and streaming services by telecom operators. The number of households that hold a bundled streaming subscription has almost doubled in a year. Close to 400,000 households currently subscribe to a bundled streaming service in Finland.