Research: Telcos fuelling SVoD growth in Finland
May 15, 2023
SVoD take-up in Finland is on the rise, reports Mediavision. During this spring, subscribing SVoD households in the country have passed 1.5 million, corresponding to a penetration of 61 per cent. This equates to an annual growth of 8 per cent in subscribing households.
As in the other Nordic countries, the growth can largely be attributed to the packaging of both traditional TV and streaming services by telecom operators. The number of households that hold a bundled streaming subscription has almost doubled in a year. Close to 400,000 households currently subscribe to a bundled streaming service in Finland.
“Penetration as well as household spend on streaming is growing roughly as fast in Finland as in the rest of the Nordic countries. But overall, Finland is still behind the rest of the Nordic countries, following a historically weaker pay-TV market,” comments Fredrik Liljeqvist at Mediavision. “The recent growth is to a high degree explained by the bundling of different media and access packages, creating a ‘1+1 = 3’ offering to the households. Mediavision believes that this will be one of the main roads forward, as the market moves towards maturity and new subscribers are increasingly hard to come by.”