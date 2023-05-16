Data: Paramount+ in 4% of French homes

Following its December 2022 launch in France, streaming platform Paramount+’s viewership has been boosted by distribution agreements with Canal+, Orange and Amazon.

The SVoD offering, which offers titles including Tulsa King (pictured), Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, is now present in 4 per cent of French households and its penetration rate has jumped 70 per cent in the last three months, from 2.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent, according to findings from consultancy firm NPA Conseil.

Over 15 per cent of Canal+ subscribers, 8 per cent of Prime Video subscribers and 5 per cent of Orange customers have registered for the platform, according to NPA.

Its OTT NPA Conseil/Harris Interactive barometer for Q1 2023 confirms the popularity of SVoD, with 55.2 per cent of French users having access to at least one service, with a penetration rate up 5 per cent over one year. The average number of services per household is 1.9.

Whereas market leaders such as Netflix and Prime Video were stable at the end of 2022, following a strong growth period, Disney+, which holds 17.6 per cent of the market, has lost 0.8 point after a two-point growth in the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of price rises, NPA Conseil also noted a potential increase of the subscriptions churn rate at Q1, as intentions to cancel one service at least rose from 13 per cent in December 2022 to 15 per cent in March 2023.