Netflix ad tier at 5m subs

Netflix has revealed that its ad-supported tier has hit 5 million active users per month since launching in 12 markets in November 2022.

The figure was revealed by Jeremi Gorman, Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising, during a presentation to advertisers in an upfronts virtual event.

Gorman confirmed that global monthly active users had reached the 5 million milestone – 1 million of which are reportedly US subscribers. Monthly active users count all adult profiles used on one account with ads. Children’s profiles do not run commercials. Netflix reported a total of 232.5 million paying subscribers globally as of the end of March 2023.

“The signals are promising: engagement on our ads plan is similar to our comparable non-ads plans. That’s critical because it all starts and ends with consumers. It’s why, despite all the competition out there, Netflix is the most popular streaming service today. To be the one to watch, you need everyone watching. And that’s what sets Netflix apart. The one to watch,” said Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters.

Netflix said it wants to work with advertisers to create new types of advertising that could only be done on a digital service. For example, a 30-minute commercial could play out over several days, with a story unfolding each time a viewer watches something on Netflix. “You can’t do that in linear TV because people don’t live on one channel,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said.