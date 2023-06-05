Twitter appoints NBCUniversal’s Benarroch
June 5, 2023
Twitter has hired senior NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch, who will start his role at the social media platform immediately focussing on business operations.
The news comes less than a month after NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino was named as Twitter’s new chief executive by Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Benarroch, who was executive vice president for communications, advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, will be based at Twitter’s New York office. He said in a Tweet: “I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together.”
Yaccarino responded: “Welcome to the flock @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next.”