Data: CNN reach down 7% under Licht

June 9, 2023

Since Chris Licht took over the reins at CNN for Jeff Zucker in May 2022 through to the present day, the news network’s average daily reach decreased by 7 per cent year-over-year according to Samba TV.

Meanwhile, viewership during this same time period (May 2022 – June 2023) with regard to the network’s competitors, including MSNBC and Fox News, has inversely shown year-over-year increases in average daily household reach. Examining reach for the three cable news networks as well as Newsmax, Newsmax experienced the largest overall increase at +23 per cent.

CNN’s controversial town hall with former president Donald Trump on May 10th was a ratings boom for the network, with 4.8 million US households watching CNN that day. Since then, however, CNN has seen its ratings slide, with no day since then bringing in over 3.5 million US household tune-ins.

Cole Strain, VP of Measurement Science at Samba TV. commented: “The data indicates that appetite for news coverage has been slowing in the aftermath of historic spikes from breaking news events like the Ukraine war, the most recent presidential election, and the indictment of former President Trump. Since May of 2022, when new leadership took over, CNN has struggled to keep pace relative to its competitors. The network has seen its average daily reach decrease year over year, while other cable news networks have seen growth. This comparison may have been a contributing factor in the decision to part ways with its now former CEO.”

