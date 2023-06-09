Data: CNN reach down 7% under Licht

Since Chris Licht took over the reins at CNN for Jeff Zucker in May 2022 through to the present day, the news network’s average daily reach decreased by 7 per cent year-over-year according to Samba TV.

Meanwhile, viewership during this same time period (May 2022 – June 2023) with regard to the network’s competitors, including MSNBC and Fox News, has inversely shown year-over-year increases in average daily household reach. Examining reach for the three cable news networks as well as Newsmax, Newsmax experienced the largest overall increase at +23 per cent.

CNN’s controversial town hall with former president Donald Trump on May 10th was a ratings boom for the network, with 4.8 million US households watching CNN that day. Since then, however, CNN has seen its ratings slide, with no day since then bringing in over 3.5 million US household tune-ins.