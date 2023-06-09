Streaming service ITVX is celebrating a successful six months since its launch in December 2022.

The full ITVX experience, including all Premium content, is now available on over 22 different platforms across smart TVs, mobile devices, consoles and browsers including (but not limited to) Amazon Fire, Android, Apple, Freesat, Freeview Play, LG and Samsung TVs, Sky and Virgin Media plus the launch of ITVX on Sky Q boxes – a new platform for ITV.

Most recently, live and FAST channels are now available within ITVX on LG devices via Freeview Play, bringing live ITV content to even more viewers.

With the launch of Love Island series 10 on Monday June 5th, ITVX had 9.2 million streams across the whole day, which is a year-on-year increase of 112 per cent. Continuing from Series 9 earlier this year, Love Island has already had 182 million streams in 2023 alone.

ITVX is filled with 20 thousand hours of commissioned and acquired UK and US series, single episode shows, and films across all genres. From short form to FAST channels and everything in between, as well as exclusives dropping every week. And that breadth of content is getting through to viewers – awareness of ITVX in April was 85 per cent amongst all adults and 90 per cent amongst its target lighter viewers.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, ITVX has helped ITV deliver a 49 per cent increase in streaming hours and over a quarter of ITVX’s streaming hours are by 16-34s. Alongside Love Island, 16-34s have been catching up on some ITV classics on ITVX, with 25 per cent of Broadchurch’s streaming hours from 16-34s, 35 per cent of Bad Girls and 37 per cent of Footballers Wives. American boxsets have also proved popular, with 47 per cent of The O.C.’s streaming hours from 16-34s, 52 per cent of The Vampire Diaries and 59 per cent of One Tree Hill.

On Easter Sunday 2023, ITVX officially hit the one billion streams mark, just over four months after the service’s launch on December 8th in 2022. 2022 was ITV’s previous most successful year for streaming, when it took nearly seven months to hit the one billion streams mark.

“Like proud new parents, we’re still counting ITVX’s age in months, but it’s testament to the hard work of the team, as well as ITVX’s proliferation across different platforms and devices and the scale and quality of our content, that we’ve achieved so much in a relatively short period of time,” said Rufus Radcliffe, Managing Director, Streaming, Interactive & Data ITV.