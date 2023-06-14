Advanced Television

HBO Max price hikes across Europe

June 14, 2023

Warner Bros Discovery has raised the price of a HBO Max monthly subscription for the first time since launch.

In Spain and Finland the SVoD service will cost an additional €1 to €9.99; in Portugal a subscription will also rise €1 to €7.99; in Bulgaria the price will rise from €4.99 to €6.99; in Norway the cost will rise from 89 NOK (€7.76) to 99 NOK; in Sweden it will increase from 89 SEK (€7.69) to 99 SEK; and in Denmark the price will rise from 79 DKK (€10.60) to 89 DKK.

Existing subscribers will see their monthly rate increase effective in their next billing cycle after July 13th.

HBO Max attributes price increase to the higher costs of content creation and product development.

HBO Max recently rebranded as just Max in the US. The rebrand will take effect across Europe in early 2024.

