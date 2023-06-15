Data: TikTok surpasses $1bn consumer spend in Q1

TikTok has become the first app to ever surpass $1 billion in consumer spend in a single quarter globally, according to insights by data.ai. The app analytics data provider has taken a deep dive into the features driving consumer spend on mobile and the apps with the most successful monetisation strategies, revealing the top apps by consumer spend:

TikTok surpassed $1 billion ( € 0.92bn) in consumer spend worldwide in Q1 2023.

0.92bn) in consumer spend worldwide in Q1 2023. Honor of Kings, a game and the second-best app, earned $570 million in global consumer spend across iOS and Google Play.

YouTube rounded out the top three with more than $530 million.

What sets TikTok apart?

While nearly 70 per cent of in-app purchase spending in non-game apps comes from subscriptions, TikTok bucks this trend by relying on one-time purchases (typically more popular among gaming) to gift to their favourite streamers.

TikTok is the only non-gaming title among the top 10 by one-time purchase revenue in the US, leading hit games like Candy Crush Saga, Roblox and Pokémon Go.

The leading features for gaming spend:

Mid-tier in-app purchases ($10 – $99) only account for 42 per cent of spend in mobile games because consumers are more likely to purchase many low-priced items or splurge on high-priced in-app purchases at $100 or above.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of all in-app purchase revenue from games in the US are priced under $10. However, a substantial portion still comes from the highest-priced in-app purchases, at more than $100.

The in-app purchases driving consumer spend: