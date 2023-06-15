Paramount Global appoints Sears in EVP role

Paramount Global has announced the appointment of Lee Sears as Executive Vice President (EVP), Head of International Advertising Sales and Integrated Marketing for Paramount Global. Sears will report to Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences, and to John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising.

In this role, Sears will lead Paramount’s international advertising organisation, formerly known as Velocity International, as a newly aligned group under the global sales organisation with oversight of sales, monetisation and strategy for Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming business. In addition, Sears will oversee ad sales for Paramount’s linear pay-TV portfolio outside the US and the UK, including linear sales, sponsorship, and brand solutions, social and digital, and live events.

Kaufman said: “Lee is a tremendous asset to our organization, with deep experience running ad businesses, partner relations and leading ad sales teams. I am confident Lee’s leadership will further position Paramount as an advertising powerhouse, a trusted partner and a must-buy for advertisers and marketers around the world.”

“The depth and breadth of Paramount’s portfolio is one of our biggest strengths, and I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Paramount’s global advertising business. With global sales strategies, aligned closely with our in-market expertise, I am confident Paramount will maximize the scale of our incredible content for partners worldwide,” added Sears.

Prior to the appointment, Sears was Executive Vice President and Head of Digital, Ad Sales & Events, overseeing Velocity International, the company’s full-service brand solutions division. Before this, Sears worked under Paramount’s international division for five years in various executive roles, including Head of Trading and Director of Sales and Partnerships at MTV International.