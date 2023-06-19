wedo sports launches FAST network

AVoD and FAST channel provider wedotv is expanding its channel portfolio with wedo sports, a free, ad-supported sports channel that will launch on leading streaming platforms across German-speaking countries on June 20th. Initially, wedo sports will roll out on Zattoo, waipu.tv, LG Channels and Vidaa in Germany, with other platforms to be announced soon. In addition, the new channel will be available on the web and in all wedotv apps.

The channel will stream all major German and international horse races live, including Royal Ascot from June 20th to 24th, 2023, one of the most-prestigious horse racing events in the world, and the Breeders’ Cup, the most highly-remunerated racing event in the US. wedo sports will also stream live from the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League and SailGP events.

The German-language, 24-hour service will also feature weekly programmes with highlights from football, Formula 1, e-sports, martial arts and other sports. In addition, the programming lineup includes documentaries about sports legends such as Tiger Woods, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher, as well as famous teams such as Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.

“The launch of wedo sports is another piece of our vision to create a complete viewer offering in the German-speaking market,” explains Philipp Rotermund, Co-CEO and Founder of wedotv. “We already had strong viewer and advertiser interest in the sports content on our flagship AVoD service wedotv in Germany, Austria and Switzerland so creating a stand-alone FAST Channel for sports fans in this market was a logical next step. As part of our expansion strategy, we are looking at other markets for wedo sports as well.”