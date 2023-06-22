Extreme Sports channel on Pluto TV

Pluto TV has announced that the Extreme Sports channel is landing the FAST service on June 23rd. The action sports and lifestyle channel will be available on Pluto TV across the UK, France, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The Extreme Sports channel’s programming includes the Nitro World Games, Epic Trails, Nomads Seeking Adventure, Extreme Fighting Championship, Strongman Champions League and user generated ‘extreme’ content.

Extreme Sports channel CEO, William Lee, commented: “Our new partnership with Pluto TV is truly exciting. We look forward to a great collaboration with high-energy and diverse multilanguage content as we expand together globally.”

Eddy Arias, Vice President of International Content Partnerships at Pluto TV, added: “We are excited to bring Extreme Sports channel to Pluto TV. The addition of Extreme Sports reinforces our commitment to bringing unique and engaging content to our audiences worldwide, through valuable partnerships and carefully curated channels.”