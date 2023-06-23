Advanced Television

BBC, ITV reveal Women’s World Cup TV schedule

June 23, 2023

By Nik Roseveare

The BBC and ITV will share live television coverage of the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both broadcasters have now revealed their schedule and proposed picks for the tournament ahead.

The tournament kicks-off on the BBC, with live coverage of host nation New Zealand facing Norway in Auckland at 8am (BST) on July 20th. England’s second group stage game against Denmark (July 28th, 9.30am) will also be live on the BBC. ITV will air England’s first group stage match against Haiti (July 22nd, 10:30am) and the third against China (August 1st, 8am) .

With first pick of the Round of 16 stage, the BBC will broadcast live coverage of England’s first knockout game if they make it past the group stages. Later in the tournament, the BBC is the only place to watch both Semi-Finals. The final will be broadcast by both the BBC and ITV.

Alongside TV coverage, live audio commentary will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Fans will be able to listen to 5 Live coverage on BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

Date Kick Off Match  Location Broadcaster

20 July

 8am New Zealand v Norway Auckland BBC
11am Australia v Republic of Ireland Sydney ITV

21 July

 3.30am Nigeria v Canada Melbourne BBC
6am Philippines v Switzerland Dunedin ITV
8.30am Spain v Costa Rica Wellington BBC

22 July

 2am USA v Vietnam Auckland BBC
8am Zambia v Japan Hamilton BBC
10.30am England v Haiti Brisbane ITV
1pm Denmark v China Perth BBC

23 July

 6am Sweden v South Africa Wellington BBC
8.30am Netherlands v Portugal Dunedin BBC
11am France v Jamaica Sydney ITV

24 July

 7am Italy v Argentina Auckland ITV
9.30am Germany v Morocco Melbourne ITV
12pm Brazil v Panama Adelaide ITV

25 July

 3am Colombia v South Korea Sydney BBC
6.30am New Zealand v Philippines Wellington ITV
9am Switzerland v Norway Hamilton ITV

26 July

 6am Japan v Costa Rica Dunedin ITV
8.30am Spain v Zambia Auckland BBC
1pm Canada v Republic of Ireland Perth ITV

27 July

 2am USA v Netherlands Wellington BBC
8.30am Portugal v Vietnam Hamilton ITV
11am Australia v Nigeria Brisbane BBC

28 July

 1am Argentina v South Africa Dunedin ITV
9.30am England v Denmark Sydney BBC
12pm China v Haiti Adelaide ITV

29 July

 8.30am Sweden v Italy Wellington BBC
11am France v Brazil Brisbane BBC
1.30pm Panama v Jamaica Perth ITV

30 July

 5.30am South Korea v Morocco Adelaide BBC
10.30am Germany v Colombia Sydney ITV
8am Norway v Philippines Auckland BBC
8am Switzerland v New Zealand Dunedin BBC

31 July

 8am Japan v Spain Wellington ITV
8am Costa Rica v Zambia Hamilton ITV
11am Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Brisbane BBC
11am Canada v Australia Melbourne BBC

1 Aug

 8am Vietnam v Netherlands Dunedin ITV
8am Portugal v USA Auckland ITV
12pm China v England Adelaide ITV
12pm Haiti v Denmark Perth ITV

2 Aug

 8am Argentina v Sweden Hamilton BBC
8am South Africa v Italy Wellington BBC
11am Panama v France Sydney ITV
11am Jamaica v Brazil Melbourne ITV

3 Aug

 11am Morocco v Colombia Perth BBC
11am South Korea v Germany Brisbane BBC

