The BBC and ITV will share live television coverage of the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both broadcasters have now revealed their schedule and proposed picks for the tournament ahead.

The tournament kicks-off on the BBC, with live coverage of host nation New Zealand facing Norway in Auckland at 8am (BST) on July 20th. England’s second group stage game against Denmark (July 28th, 9.30am) will also be live on the BBC. ITV will air England’s first group stage match against Haiti (July 22nd, 10:30am) and the third against China (August 1st, 8am) .

With first pick of the Round of 16 stage, the BBC will broadcast live coverage of England’s first knockout game if they make it past the group stages. Later in the tournament, the BBC is the only place to watch both Semi-Finals. The final will be broadcast by both the BBC and ITV.

Alongside TV coverage, live audio commentary will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Fans will be able to listen to 5 Live coverage on BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule