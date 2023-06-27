Meta launches VR subscription service

Meta has launched Meta Quest+, a virtual-reality (VR) subscription gaming service. For $7.99 (€7.31) per month, or $59.99 annually, users will gain access to two hand-picked VR titles every month. Users who sign up now through July 31st will get the first month for $1.

“With a combination of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalogue classics, this is the most affordable way to grow your library with killer content,” said a Meta blog post.

The first offerings are Cloudhead Games’ physical action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip and the nostalgia-fueled arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995 from Arvore Immersive Experiences. In August, the games will include social VR experience in Walkabout Mini Golf from Mighty Coconut and weapon-crafting and shooter title Mothergunship: Forge from Terrible Posture Games. Users get to keep each title for as long as they’re a Meta Quest+ subscriber.

Meta Quest+ is available through the Meta Quest store to all owners of Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, and the service is forward-compatible with Quest 3.