Peacock is now available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in the US and certain US territories, marking the first time the streaming service is available on a virtual reality (VR) headset. Users can sign up to watch thousands of movies, TV shows, MLB, WWE, Premier League and NFL games, and other sports — all in VR. Peacock is also offering a limited-time no-cost trial for those eligible.

Users will be able to multitask by watching multiple screens at once and stream Peacock content while browsing the internet or using other apps. And when watching content, viewers can adjust the screen size as they like, including expanding it to full theatre size.

The launch of Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro is part of a broader, previously announced three-year partnership with NBC Universal that will bring experiences across a variety of NBCU IP, including Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights and The Office to immersive environments like Horizon Worlds and Avatars Store. For instance, later this year subscribers will be able to watch The Office on Peacock on a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headset, and then interact with The Office in VR in Horizon Worlds.