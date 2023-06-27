Telesat’s Goldberg to head GSOA board

The Board of trade body The Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) has announced the election of Telesat’s CEO Dan Goldberg as its new Chair. Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat was also elected co-Vice Chair, alongside Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat, who was appointed earlier in 2023.

Following the recent combination with Global VSAT Forum (GVF), GSOA is now the only global association in the satellite industry to include members from all segments of the satellite ecosystem. Speaking with one voice on behalf of the industry during a period of unprecedented transformation, GSOA is focused on growing awareness of the vital and positive impact of satellites on the world and advancing new opportunities for the entire industry.

“As the satellite industry continues to expand and innovate at an unprecedented rate, GSOA provides a critical platform for satellite operator collaboration and ensuring that together, we have a unified voice in shaping the future digital ecosystem,” stated Goldberg. “Recognising the importance of satellite technologies operating in harmony to meet global connectivity goals, I’m honoured to be GSOA’s next chair as we collectively advocate for the satellite sector at the upcoming ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23).

“I am delighted to assume the vice-chairmanship of GSOA, only months after Eutelsat re-joined the revamped association,” added Berneke. “Eutelsat wants to play an active role at a time of major transformational changes in the industry, with a booming connectivity market, breakthrough innovations, and a considerable increase in the number of players involved. I am glad to be part of a renewed leadership team for GSOA on the eve of a very important event for our industry, WRC23.”

The new leadership will lead the industry’s voice to secure sufficient spectrum to enable the industry to advance its critical role in connecting the world.

“Serving as Chair of GSOA has been a great privilege,” said Rajeev Suri, former CEO of Inmarsat and new member of the Board of Directors of Viasat. “We were able to appoint a new Director General, streamline our governance, welcome important new members, and ensure a stronger, single voice for the satellite communications sector with the combination of GSOA and GVF. I am confident that Dan is the right leader, together with Ali Al Hashemi and Eva Berneke as Vice Chairs, to take GSOA forward and would like to thank all the members of the GSOA Board for their support and engagement.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as Vice Chair of GSOA, particularly as the first representative from the LEO industry,” declared Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb, departing Vice Chair of GSOA. “Over the last year, the evolving nature of satellite services and increased consolidation has continued to shape our dynamic and fast-growing industry. The GSOA’s role as a coherent and collective voice for global satellite cooperation has therefore never been more significant, as we work together on our shared mission to deliver greater connectivity and communicate its benefits to stakeholders globally. I wish the association well for the future as it continues its crucial work.”

“I am looking forward to working with Dan, Eva and Ali on strengthening the association’s mission at this very exciting time of rapid innovation and growth for the satellite industry,” commented Isabelle Mauro, Director General of GSOA. “I would like to thank Rajeev and Neil for their leadership and guidance through the window of transformation for our organisation. We will continue to strengthen our advocacy efforts as we strive with one voice to leverage the enabling power of satellite communications, to enable a connected future that delivers growth and prosperity to the entire global population.”