NBCUniversal launches slew of new FAST channels

NBCUniversal has announced a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings from across the NBCU Television & Streaming portfolio and NBCUniversal Global Distribution library. For the first time, viewers can access programming across all NBCUniversal genres centred on popular titles and categories available anytime at no additional cost.

Curated with content from past seasons of iconic series including Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives franchises, Top Chef and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo including Historias de Amor, Lo Mejor de Telemundo and Telemundo al Día, the NBCU programming portfolio will be made available as unique FAST channels. Hit library television series including Little House on the Prairie, Murder, She Wrote and Saved by the Bell, along with genre-based sitcoms, action, crime, westerns, and movie content will also launch as dedicated FAST channels.

NBCUniversal has signed agreements with Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play for the entire FAST content portfolio. Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo, will power the distribution of NBCUniversal’s new FAST channels on third party services starting with Amazon Freevee. With the new launches, NBCUniversal is adding to its lineup of current channels including Dateline 24/7, NBC News NOW, and Local NBC and Telemundo news stations.

“NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels, with content from some of the most recognisable brands in television, will find an immediate audience in the growing FAST ecosystem, and create value for NBCUniversal, our distribution partners, and our advertisers.”

“In this ever-growing entertainment landscape, we are proud to be a company that offers an extensive library of beloved film and tv series to fulfill the appetite of every viewer,” said Belinda Menendez, President & Chief Revenue Officer, NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “With decades worth of titles from various genres, audiences will now have more ways to find our popular content through this wide assortment of hand-selected FAST channels.”

“Freevee has grown into a destination for a vast selection of FAST Channels, offering customers a wide selection of programming to stream from nearly any device including the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video,” said Ryan Pirozzi, Head of Amazon Freevee. “We’re honoured to be a launch partner for the full slate of FAST Channels coming from the NBCUniversal portfolio and can’t wait for Freevee customers to enjoy nearly 50 new channels, offering endless hours of lean back content to enjoy.”

“Xumo’s NBCUniversal existing FAST channels have always been top performers on Xumo Play and this new offering will bring more quality programming from networks like NBC, Bravo, NBC Sports and Telemundo to our growing catalogue of content,” said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President, Content Programming and Partnerships, Xumo. “Additionally, by providing NBCUniversal with tools and services to bring these channels to other platforms, we can help this great content reach even more audiences.”

The new entertainment, news, sports, and Spanish Language FAST channels include:

Network Entertainment Channels:

Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses viewers in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

E! Keeping Up: Keep up with each breakup and breakdown from the first family of reality TV, the Kardashian/Jenners. The E! Keeping Up Vault has the episodes and spin offs that created an empire.

Million Dollar Listing Vault: Dig deep into the many seasons of Million Dollar Listing from LA to NY, SF to Miami.

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is the home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series.

Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives (pictured) that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.

SNL Vault: Favourite characters, sketches, and hosts in an array of Saturday Night Live clips.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

News Channels:

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

Sports Channels:

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and more.

NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including Premier League Stories and The Dan Patrick Show.

Telemundo Channels:

Historias de Amor: Romantic comedies and emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge. Based on authentic storytelling, offering familiar content for the bilingual US Latino population.

Lo Mejor de Telemundo: Discover recent fan favourites and revisit hits from Telemundo, including dramas, reality, and novelas, featuring popular series such as El Caso Cerrado, El Domo del Dinero, and more.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora: 24/7 Spanish-language news channel.

Telemundo al Día: Offering the latest in entertainment and sports news. Content includes shows like Al Rojo Vivo, La Mesa Caliente, Telemundo Deportes and more.

Entertainment Discovery & Fandom Channels:

Rotten Tomatoes: The Rotten Tomatoes channel is the one-stop source for movie & TV fans, with fresh takes on favourite scenes, previews of blockbusters, and weekly content highlights.

Global Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels:

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: The Emmy-winning anthology series created by Alfred Hitchcock features suspenseful and twisting mysteries.

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change – or will chaos rule?

Lassie: Join Lassie, the Martin family’s beloved canine, and her human animal companions as they embark on adventures.

Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.

Made in Chelsea: Follow the lives, loves, and careers of eight high society friends who live in London’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this celebrated drama.

Saved by the Bell: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. Watch them grow from Bayside High in Saved by the Bell to after graduation in The College Years, and later with the next generation in The New Class.

TNBC: Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms from Teen NBC. Series include: Punky Brewster, City Guys, Hang Time, Major Dad and more.

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.

Universal Action: Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Shows include Magnum P.I., Knight Rider, The A-Team and many others.

Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. Series include: Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files and more.

Universal Westerns: Cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws roam the wild west in these series. Titles include The Virginian and Tales of Wells Fargo among many others.

Universal Monsters: From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give goosebumps, which include titles such as “Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man and more.

These channels join NBCUniversal’s lineup of previously announced FAST channels including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, LX, NBC and Telemundo Local Stations, and Sky News International. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, also has FAST channels offering featuring content from across the company’s portfolio.