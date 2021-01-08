NBCUniversal, Charter renew deal; add Peacock

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have announced a multi-year distribution agreement for NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports content in Charter’s Spectrum homes and businesses across 41 states in the US.

Spectrum will continue to offer its subscribers NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five of NBC’s Regional Sports Networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Additionally, as part of the new deal, Peacock Premium will be available for an extended free trial for Spectrum’s broadband and video subscribers. Charter also intends to distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform in the future.

“Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter’s subscribers everywhere.”