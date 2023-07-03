Data: 1 in 4 men plan to watch Women’s World Cup

With the Women’s Football World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th, Kantar has looked at which consumer groups are most likely to follow the tournament.

Kantar TGI data reveals nearly one in four British men plan to follow the Women’s World Cup; 24 per cent (6.3 million) say they’ll watch through the media or as a spectator, compared to 15 per cent of women (4.2 million).

The sport may have more work to do to get young fans engaged in the women’s game – just 13 per cent of 15-24 year olds say they’ll watch the tournament versus 20 per cent of all adults.

Gen Xers are most likely to tune in, with 23 per cent of 45-54 year olds likely to follow the competition.

The opening match will be contested between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland on July 20th. England’s first game is against Haiti on July 22nd in Brisbane.