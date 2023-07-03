Pluto TV now on Virgin Media

Virgin Media customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream can now access Pluto TV, directly via their set-top box, at no extra cost.

Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, will give customers access to more than 100 live linear channels spanning drama, news, sport, entertainment, kids’ programmes and more, as well as thousands of films and television series on-demand. Among the line-up of live, single series channels are The Drew Barrymore Show – the UK home of the popular chat series – and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which follows the elite team of forensic investigators. Curated live channels in the Pluto TV app include 5 Cops, featuring the best of Channel 5’s ‘blue light’ series, including Police Interceptors and Motorway Cops.

To access Pluto TV’s extensive range of programming, customers can head to the apps section on Virgin TV or use the voice search function on their remote.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Virgin TV brings together fantastic programming and popular apps that we know our customers will love. With Pluto TV now available on Virgin TV 360 and Stream, our customers can tune into even more unmissable entertainment.”

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Pluto TV, added: “We are glad to continue to collaborate with Virgin Media to bring Pluto TV content to a wider audience in the UK. The partnership with Virgin Media is the best example of our successful collaborations with MVPDs to enlarge our distribution footprint and support our ambitious growth plans for Pluto TV.”