15.3m Italians watched SVoD platforms in March

The number of unique users of SVoD platforms in Italy was 15.3 million in March 2023, stable compared to the previous month, but down from 16.7 million in the same month in 2022.

A report by Italy’s National Communications Authority (AgCom), shows that Netflix maintained the leadership position with an average of 8.9 million unique users in Q1 2023 (-3.6%, year-on-year).

Amazon Prime Video was second with 6.3 million (-10.0%), followed by Disney+ with 3.7 million (+5.8%), Sky/Now with 1.2 million (+15.3%), and DAZN with 2.3 million (-10.2%).

Browsing time on the main SVoD platforms totalled 37 million hours, down by 12.8 per cent year-on-year, for an average browsing time of 2h27m per user.

Amazon Prime Video led with 90 million hours in Q1 2023 (-9%), ahead of Amazon Prime Video with 13 million (-38%), Disney+ with 5 million (-37%), DAZN with 2.5 million (-17%) and Now/Sky with 0.8 million (+14%).

On the other hand, free VoD platforms had 35.6 million unique users in March, down from 37.6 million the previous month and from 36.5 million a year earlier.

Mediaset was the leader with 22.5 million unique monthly users in Q1 (-5% year-on-year), ahead of Sky with 16.5 million (+6%) and Rai with 12.3 million (+7%).

Time spent on the free VoD platforms amounted to nearly 30 million hours, with each viewer spending on average 50 minutes.

In this category, Rai led with 35 million hours in Q1 2023 (-17%), followed by Mediaset with 13 million (-32%) and Sky with 4 million (-43%).