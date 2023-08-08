The BBC has reported that 5.2 million watched its coverage of England’s Round of 16 fixture against Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup on BBC One August 7th. There were also 2.6 million streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, as England triumphed in a penalty shootout following a nil-nil draw.

The match coverage, which had a peak TV share of 68 per cent, has received the highest viewing figures of the competition so far in the UK.

In addition to the TV and digital streaming figures, there were over 2 million requests on our digital platforms for match highlights and clips.

England will now play their Quarter Final match on August 12th against Colombia. The game will air on ITV1, and fans are also able to listen to live commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sounds from 11:30am.

Highlights of all the Quarter-Final matches will be available to watch on the Women’s World Cup Highlights programme at 7pm on BBC Three daily – as well as on BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app throughout the day.

Later in the tournament, the BBC is the only place fans can watch both World Cup Semi-Finals. The final will also be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as ITV.