BBC, ITV Women’s World Cup last-16 picks announced

The BBC will broadcast England’s last-16 match against Nigeria, at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, live on BBC One on August 7th at 8.30am. Fans can also listen to the Lionesses’ knockout game across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Audiences can also watch four other Round of 16 fixtures on BBC TV and iPlayer. Spain take on Switzerland on August 5th, while 2019 finalists Netherlands are set to face South Africa on August 6th.

Australia, the only remaining host nation in the competition after New Zealand finished third in their group, will face Denmark on August 7th. France will take on Morocco on August 8th to decide who will take the last Quarter-Final spot.

Highlights of all the last-16 matches will also be available for audiences to watch on Women’s World Cup Highlights at 7pm on BBC Three daily – as well as on BBC iPlayer , and the BBC Sport website and app throughout the day.

ITV will show live coverage of Japan v Norway on August 5th, Sweden v USA on August 6th and Colombia v Jamaica on August 8th in the Round of 16. All matches will play out live on ITV1 and ITVX, plus STV and STV Player.

Later in the tournament, the BBC is the only place to watch both World Cup Semi-Finals. The final will be broadcast by both the BBC and ITV.