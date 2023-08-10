Georgiou named WBD President for UK, Ireland

Andrew Georgiou has been named as the head of Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) media business in the UK and Ireland. He also retains his position as President and Managing Director of WBD Sports Europe, which operates both Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

The appointment sees him helm the company in the region with multiple TV channel brands including Discovery, TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Really, Cartoon Network, Eurosport and the newly launched TNT Sports as well as WBD’s streaming service discovery+. He also has responsibility for consumer products, home entertainment and will support the local Warner Bros theatrical business.

Georgiou joined the company in 2019 as president of Eurosport, arriving from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment where he was the CEO. He is known as a natural leader and team builder within the company and as a deal-marker, not least for his role in striking the joint venture with BT Group that gave rise to TNT Sports, the UK and Ireland’s newest sports offering which ultimately will also become the new name for Eurosport in these countries. TNT Sports is available to watch on pay TV channels, via discovery+ and on the BT Sports app for a limited time with premium sports including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing and WWE.

“Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done,” said Gerhard Zeiler, International President at Warner Bros Discovery. “As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

“It’s an honour to be asked to take on the UK and Ireland with such a proven and seasoned leadership team,” added Georgiou. “My expanded role in many ways mirrors the ambition of the company – to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses. With TNT Sports now live on all linear platforms and discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, and the football and rugby seasons kicking-off there could not be a better time to get started.”