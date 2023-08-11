Pluto TV, DAZN sport content partnership

Free streaming television service Pluto TV, and sports streaming service DAZN are teaming up to bring sport content to Pluto TV across multiple territories, with the launch of five DAZN channels in total across multiple territories.

Through the partnership, coverage of the best Football, Darts and Fight events are coming to the platform in Germany and Austria, including exclusives for live events and highlights shows, and on demand content.

In these markets, Pluto TV viewers can already enjoy DAZN X PLUTO TV INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL, a channel completely dedicated to Football which features the best leagues across Europe, the most prestigious cup tournaments, and includes a weekly Pluto TV exclusive highlight show, Die DAZN x Pluto TV Fußballshow; DAZN DARTS X PLUTO TV, including 18 yearly live Darts events as a free TV exclusive to Pluto TV; and DAZN FIGHTS X PLUTO TV, the first pure, freely available DAZN martial arts channel to be launched in the markets (available from August 28th).

With these launches, Pluto TV says it becomes the only free streaming TV service with 100 per cent dedicated DAZN Football, Darts and Fights channels in these markets.

Pluto TV is also expanding its offering dedicated to Women Sports with the addition of two DAZN channels in Europe and Latin America: DAZN HELDINNED X PLUTO TV, launching on the platform in Germany and Austria on August 28th, will offer live broadcasts, highlights and on demand special content related to women’s sports and disciplines such as UEFA Women Champions League, German first league (Frauen Bundesliga), Ladies Professional Golf Association, and more; and DAZN WOMEN FOOTBALL, already available in the Nordics, France and Latin America, which brings the audience into the captivating world of women’s football.

“We are thrilled to join forces with DAZN and bring such a strong selection of sports content to Pluto TV viewers, including exclusive coverage for Football, Darts and Fights in Germany and Austria,” declared Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV. “This partnership showcases our commitment to providing exceptional content to our audience, making sport, including niche disciplines such as Darts, more accessible to a wider audience. We are also happy to offer Pluto TV viewers unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious women’s competitions, empowering them to witness the talent, excitement, and passion of female athletes through two channels dedicated to women sports.”

“This is yet another exciting partnership that underpins DAZN’s strategy of delivering an ever-increasing range of top-quality sports content to fans on a global basis,” added Pete Parmenter, DAZN EVP Business Development. “This deal increases accessibility and reach for our rights holders’ content, such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and creates even more visibility for DAZN’s best in class coverage, products and services as we continue our journey to being the world’s leading sports and entertainment platform.”

Through the partnership, Pluto TV will offer in total five DAZN channels across Europe and Latin America:

DAZN X PLUTO TV INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL (Live on Pluto TV in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel airs live games from the best leagues in Spain, Italy, France and from cup tournaments Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia, along with exclusively produced weekly highlight shows from LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and selected cup competitions, also on demand. The Football channel will include a weekly Pluto TV exclusive highlight show, Die DAZN x Pluto TV Fußballshow, a 30 min – host driven show which will always consist of; Highlights and short analysis/stats from the five biggest matches in the round, show goal compilation from the other most important games in the leagues, summary, results & standings, leading into next round

DAZN DARTS X PLUTO TV (Live on Pluto TV in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel offers exclusive live major tournaments, such as the World Cup of Darts in June, World Matchplay, and Masters, as well as exclusive on demand content produced for Pluto TV. The channel will feature 18 yearly live Darts events, a free TV exclusive for Pluto TV in Germany and Austria

DAZN FIGHTS X PLUTO TV (Available from August 28th in Germany and Austria)

A 365 days channel, daily from 10pm till 5am, offering exclusive tentpole live events including MMA, boxing and wrestling, including coverage of UFC European fight nights & legendary fights, and live free exclusive events.

DAZN HELDINNEN X PLUTO TV (Available from August 28th in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel will offer live broadcasts, highlights on women’s sports and disciplines such as UEFA Women Champions League, German first league (Frauen Bundesliga), Ladies Professional Golf Association and Clasico. On the channel, fans will also be able to enjoy features and documentaries exclusively produced for Pluto TV about upcoming tentpole events & their superstars, also available on demand.

DAZN WOMEN FOOTBALL (Live on Pluto TV in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France and Latin America).

The DAZN Women’s Football Channel on Pluto TV offers round-the-clock coverage of the women’s game, providing viewers with all the live action and more. From thrilling matches to insightful analysis and exclusive interviews, Pluto TV viewers can access a deep dive into the captivating world of women’s football. Viewers can enjoy a high-quality and seamless streaming experience, enhanced by the rich and diverse content that celebrates the remarkable skills and dedication of female athletes. The channel airs one match a week from Liga F throughout the 2023/24 season, a free TV exclusive for Pluto TV in Germany and Austria, and features 19 matches from the UEFA Women Champions’ League, including two individual games from the semi-finals and the Final.

DAZN and Pluto TV have a longstanding relationship, dating back to 2019 when they partnered to deliver the DAZN Fight Zone, a three-hour weekly programming block, to Pluto TV viewers in the US.