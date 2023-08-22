Ziggo, SkyShowtime expand partnership

Ziggo, the Netherlands’ TV provider, and SkyShowtime are expanding their partnership. Starting this autumn, SkyShowtime — with its line-up of exclusive series and movies from Paramount and Universal — will be provided to TV Max subscribers replacing the Movies & Series XL package – and as an extra benefit for customers who combine their Ziggo and Vodafone subscriptions replacing Movies and Series L.

Subscribers will have full access to the entire SkyShowtime service and will be notified by Ziggo when they can set up their accounts.

As part of the expanded partnership, which starts immediately, subscribers to the Movies & Series L and XL packages will have access to a election of some of the most popular movies and series on SkyShowtime including Babylon,iCarly,Nope,PAW Patrol,Rabbit Hole,Star Trek: StrangeNew Worlds,Ticket to Paradise, Top Gun: Maverick,Tulsa King, YellowjacketsandYellowstone. These shows and movies will be integrated into the TV menus of Movies & Series L and XL customers.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ziggo and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best entertainment experience to our customers,” said Robin Kroes, Executive Director of Consumer Markets at VodafoneZiggo. “By teaming up with SkyShowtime, we are enriching our TV & Streaming platform and giving a large part of our customer base an even better offering of movies and series, as part of their Ziggo subscription.”

SkyShowtime CEO, Monty Sarhan, added: “We are proud of our partnership with Ziggo. Today marks the next stage in the expansion of that relationship, with SkyShowtime helping to power Ziggo’s TV offerings and providing real value to consumers with our premium entertainment offering. We are excited that even more subscribers in the Netherlands will have access to our incredible roster of big, new, and exclusive movies and series.”

Ziggo customers with TV Start and TV Complete packages, in which SkyShowtime is not bundled, can subscribe to SkyShowtime via Ziggo for €6.99 per month.