Viaplay Select content for Vodafone Greece

Viaplay Group and Vodafone Greece have signed a multi-year partnership that brings the Viaplay Select branded content concept to the Vodafone TV service. Vodafone TV’s 180,000 subscribers in Greece can now access hundreds of hours of curated series and films in a Viaplay Select branded area.

The agreement extends Viaplay Select’s footprint to 11 European markets and 23 in total worldwide.

Viaplay Select will deliver a range of Viaplay and third-party content to Vodafone TV viewers, such as dark satire The Architect; true crime show To Solve a Murder; and a biopic of NHL superstar Börje Salming starring Jason Priestley. The family fantasy series Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter (pictured), based on Astrid Lindgren’s classic story, and the Nordic Noir End of Summer will also be available to audiences in Greece first through Viaplay Select on Vodafone TV.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, commented: “Vodafone TV is the richest entertainment content platform in Greece, so this deal shows the broad appeal of Viaplay Select’s offering. From compelling documentaries to critically acclaimed drama and Nordic Noir, our line-up has something for everyone. We continue to add new partners for this unique ‘service-within-a-service’ concept.”

Katia Stathaki, CBU Director of Vodafone Greece, added: “We continue our strategy of bringing together all the entertainment content that interests Greek families under one roof for even more convenience. We are particularly happy that Vodafone TV, after the additions of Disney+ and Warner Bros Studios, welcomes Viaplay Select to Greece and thus becomes the exclusive home of premium content from one of Europe’s largest and most recognisable streaming platforms.”

Viaplay Select partnerships have previously been announced with CH Media’s streamer oneplus in Switzerland, Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV service in Germany, Canal+ in Austria, Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD’s Cindie service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan. The Viaplay streaming service is available direct-to-consumer in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Canada.