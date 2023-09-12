ITV signs Oscars deal

ITV has announced, as part of a new multi-year deal with Disney Entertainment, that it will be unrolling the red carpet to homes across the UK as the exclusive partner for the 96th Oscars, which will take place on March 10th 2024.

The ceremony will broadcast and stream live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood across the UK through ITV1 and ITVX.

This new agreement will also see future Oscars made available across ITV platforms and programming, including ITV1 and ITVX, ITVX social channels and news and magazine shows.

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for ITV and ITVX commented: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network. We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema — recognizing films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”

In the UK, the Oscars ceremony has aired on Sky for the last 20 years. The 96th ceremony was originally scheduled for November 2023 but has been put back due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes.