Fabric fronts ADS Accelerator Project

Fabric, a specialist in media and entertainment catalogue management, is collaborating with IMDb, Fox Entertainment, Paramount, ITV, EIDR and Xperi to enable the efficient management and delivery of accurate metadata for content.

The Authenticated Data Specification (ADS) Accelerator Project at IBC 2023 will bring together a consortium of major players across the media landscape as it aims to usher in a new era of streamlined metadata management.

The primary goal of the ADS Accelerator Project is to establish a comprehensive system of data governance that empowers content creators to maintain, update and verify metadata, images and usage rights associated with their products. By ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of metadata throughout the content supply chain, the project aims to enhance user experiences and elevate overall product quality.

“Entertainment content creation is a labour-intensive process, and the quality of accompanying metadata often suffers as it passes through various systems and platforms. Critical details get lost, descriptions are truncated, and gaps are filled with unreliable third-party data,” said Tuncay Pervaz, Chief Operating Officer from Fabric. “The ADS project seeks to rectify this by creating a more consistent metadata delivery payload, enabling secure data authentication and facilitating the publishing and display of authenticated metadata via distribution platforms.”

Addressing the project’s multifaceted challenge requires a combination of specialised technologies, resources and expertise. The project team encompasses the entire spectrum of media metadata, including content creators, metadata management specialists, and aggregators. This diverse knowledge base ensures a holistic approach to solving challenges and delivering solutions that benefit the entire industry.

Pervaz added: “As a participant in the ADS project, Fabric is excited to contribute to streamlining metadata delivery and enhancing its authenticity. The project aligns with Fabric’s mission to reduce friction in data transfer processes across the industry. By establishing a universal metadata standard, the project not only benefits Fabric but also drives improvements for clients and the broader media landscape.”