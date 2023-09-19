ITV names Farnsworth as CTO

ITV has announced that Simon Farnsworth has been named the company’s new Chief Technology Officer, responsible for leading the group-wide technology strategy, overseeing infrastructure, tech architecture and innovation as part of ITV’s digital transformation, and will sit on the Management Board.

Farnsworth will start at ITV in early 2024 and report into the Chief Financial Officer, Chris Kennedy. He joins ITV from News UK where as CTO he has delivered a new technology strategy across the company’s businesses and was also previously CTO, Broadcast Technology and Operations at Warner Bros Discovery where he was responsible for the delivery of all Discovery’s Video Products to all its platforms globally.

Farnsworth commented: “I’m really excited to be joining ITV, an amazing brand at the forefront of both UK and global entertainment. As CTO I look forward to building and aligning a technology strategy that allows ITV to continue the momentum that it has built through its digital transformation and the launch of ITVX and working with the technology teams.”

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, added: “Technology is such a critical part of our company and key to ITV’s ongoing strategy and business objectives. The success of ITVX and Planet V, our programmatic video advertising platform, highlights the importance of technology for both our viewers and advertisers and Simon has a proven track record of delivering tech innovation and furthering its capabilities. We are really looking forward to working with him when he joins ITV to super-charge the next stage of our development in this area.”