Barb upgrades API to include BVoD, SVoD, video sharing

Barb has upgraded its API to include all data available in its panel viewing file, including non-linear viewing on BVoD, SVoD and video-sharing services and viewing on PCs, tablets and smartphones.

The upgrade also means that Barb clients can now use the API to conduct longitudinal analysis across all services and platforms, such as using dynamic targets, calculating campaign reach and frequency and analysing series performance.

BVoD, SVoD and device viewing data dating from November 29th 2021 are available in the API and join the linear viewing data already accessible. All viewing data in the API are updated daily in line with Barb’s usual data delivery schedules.

Barb launched its API in January 2023 with three endpoints reporting linear viewing – programme audiences, advertising spots and impacts by time segments – which can be analysed for all Barb-reported linear channels daily by region and demographic.

Jim Jarrett, Barb’s Head of Research Operations, said: “We developed our API in response to the demand from our clients for flexible access to and manipulation of our viewing data using their own tools, and this upgrade provides both more data and versatility in how clients can use our data. We’re delighted that the API is already being used by Barb underwriters, including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, agencies such as EssenceMediacom and All Response Media and media companies like Fremantle, News UK and MIQ Digital and encourage more clients to use it and give us feedback so we can continue to build it further.”

The API is free to access for Barb underwriters and clients with a full licence.

The API was developed by Blue Hat Associates based on a specification produced by Barb and Coppelia Machine Learning & Analytics.