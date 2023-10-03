Branco to exit WBD

Pierre Branco has become latest senior executive to exit Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in Europe after announcing he will be stepping fown from his role as EVP and GM for France, Benelux and Africa after 17 years with the company. He will stay on until a new structure is finalised under international boss Gerhard Zeiler.

In a memo to staff, Branco – who has been in the role since September 2022 – said: “The time feels right now to move to a new chapter and I am excited for the new challenges and fresh adventures ahead. My 17 years at WBD have been ones of immense pride and satisfaction, affording me the privilege of working on the best brands and content in the business, collaborating with incredible colleagues and partners across the globe and leading the most passionate and committed teams from Paris and London across very diverse markets.”

“As we know, the business has evolved dramatically during this time and I have enjoyed taking advantage of the commercial and creative opportunities this has brought my way along the years, launching new pay TV channels like Toonami or Warner TV, creating a new service with the Warner Pass on Amazon’s Prime Video, releasing global hits like Barbie or a French phenomenon like Simone and building a strong slate of local theatrical movies and original series for streaming,” he added.

Zeiler said: “Pierre is a rare example of a leader who combines exceptional commercial skills with a truly creative mindset. His focus on the necessities of today and the knowledge of the needs of tomorrow means he never lost sight of the long-term view of our business. Pierre’s inclusive leadership style earned him the respect of all employees who have worked in his team. There is no doubt that we will miss him as a leader, but also as a great human being.”