Paramount+ unveils first look at The Castaways

Paramount+ has released first-look images for upcoming UK original series The Castaways, coming later this year.

Brimming with spine-chilling suspense, the first shots released from the hotly anticipated Lucy Clarke adaptation offer a glimpse of Sheridan Smith and Céline Buckens in the lead roles as sisters Lori and Erin Holme.

The cast also includes Brendan Cowell (Avatar: The Way of the Water, Game of Thrones, The Twelve) will portray the plane’s pilot, Mike Brass, Lasarus Ratuere (Ghost in the Shell, The Leftovers, The Tourist), as Felix Vatabua and Dominic Tighe (The Boys In The Boat, The New Look, A Confession), as Daniel Eldridge. The thriller will also feature Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn, The Lodgers, Burial) as Amber Gordon.

The Castaways (5 x 60”) sees Lori and Erin embark on the holiday of a lifetime in Fiji. After a huge fight, however, Erin never boards the island-hopping flight to their resort – and the plane, with Lori on board, never arrives at its destination.

Months later, with no plane or survivors having been found, Lori’s credit card is suddenly used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji, and on CCTV Erin recognises the plane’s pilot. She sets out on a journey to find him and discover the mystery of what happened to her sister.

Jumping between the two sisters’ perspectives, Erin undertakes a perilous mission to uncover the truth of the crash, while Lori struggles for survival among her fellow castaways. Each shocking twist helps to reveal the truth about what happened to Lori and the other passengers – a truth that someone on the island will kill to keep secret…

Smith said: “I’m so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best selling novel to life.”

Buckens added: “I’m really thrilled to bring Erin to life – she’s a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise. I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it.”

The Castaways is produced and adapted by Clapperboard Studios and BlackBox Multimedia. International distribution for the series will be handled by BBC Studios.

The Castaways is the second Clarke adaptation commissioned by Paramount+, following No Escape, which premiered on Paramount+ UK in May.