Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) Max, streaming service is now officially live in 20 countries across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. The countries include Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Max offers subscribers an enhanced user experience and double the amount of content previously available on HBO Max. The launch of Max is marked by the return of the highly anticipated HBO Original House of the Dragon Season 2, which premiers on Max in Europe on June 17th. Titles available to stream at launch include Dune: Part Two, in addition to Warner Bros movies including Barbie, Wonka, Joker and the Harry Potter collection, alongside HBO Original series such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, and The Sympathizer. Friends from Warner Bros Television and fan favourites from Discovery are also available including 90 Day Fiancé, Cake Boss, Gold Rush and Naked and Afraid.

In all markets where Max is available in Europe, it will be the only place to stream live every moment during the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. Paris 2024 is included in all subscription plans.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at WBD, commented: “Today is a significant milestone in the globalisation of Max. We have a rich and storied history of delivering popular content for viewers across Europe from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros, DC, Eurosport, TLC. It’s these powerful programming engines that set us apart for viewers who can rely on us for the very best content, whatever their mood, whatever the occasion. With launches in over half the global markets still ahead of us, this is just the beginning of the next chapter for this great storytelling company.”

Gerhard Zeiler, President of International at WBD, added: “Whether it’s our blockbuster movies, unmissable TV drama, larger than life entertainment shows or thrilling sports, Max delivers the ultimate viewing experience in Europe. Our new and improved app offers enhanced personalisation making it easier and faster to watch your favourites from Warner Bros Discovery. With three different plans, a Sports Add-On, expanded device compatibility, and hundreds of distribution partnerships with the biggest affiliates in the region, it’s never been simpler to watch world-class content.”

To get started, subscribers can choose from one of three base plans, plus a Sports Add-On. Whether it’s the Basic with Ads plan, allowing subscribers to enjoy Max at a lower price with advertising and the ability to stream content on two devices simultaneously, or the Standard plan which allows users up to 30 downloads to watch offline, or the Premium plan for the ultimate viewing experience with up to 100 downloads (limits apply), and 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound (as available), Max offers a content viewing experience to suit all needs. All plans offer full HD resolution. The Basic with Ads plan is available now in five European countries: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Romania before expanding to others in the near future.

This latest launch builds on WBD’s successful launches of Max in the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. On June 11th, Max will be available in France, Poland and Monaco. The enhanced HBO Max will launch in the Netherlands on the same day, and from July 1st in Belgium. By July, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.