Data: Prime Video leads SVoD subs in US

Parks Associates has released its latest list of the top 10 US subscription streaming video services, based on estimated numbers of subscribers through September 2023 from the firm’s Streaming Video Tracker. Streaming leaders maintained their market position, including Prime Video in the top position above Netflix. Paramount+ moved ahead of ESPN+, and YouTube Premium pushed into the tenth position for the first time.

The research firm reports that 89 per cent of broadband households have at least one OTT service, 41 per cent have used an AVoD service in the past 30 days, and 29 per cent subscribe to eight or more OTT subscriptions.



“The market for subscription services is saturated, and consumers continue to experiment with ad-supported services as they evaluate their budgets,” said Eric Sorensen, Director of the Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates. Sorensen confirmed a continued shift toward FAST and AVoD services, as well as the bundling of channels, services, and creative distribution partnerships.

“Streaming services are seeking a sustainable, profitable business model in the midst of incredible change,” said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “For the first time, all three tech giants with notable streaming services – Amazon, Google, and Apple – made the top 10 top SVoD list, emphasising the power of the new platform players. We expect prices to continue to rise and more aggregation and bundling as media giants stake out their role in the future of entertainment.”