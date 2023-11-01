Disney+ UK rolls out ad-tier

Disney+ has introduced its ad-supported subscription plan in the UK, alongside two ad-free options.

This expanded offering allows customers to watch Disney+ from £4.99 per month through the Standard with Ads plan, which gives access to all content and allows two concurrent streams. The ads plan will feature up to 4 minutes of commercials per hour.

The Standard plan, priced ad £7.99 per month or £79.90 annually, gives subscribers get HD 1080p video, two concurrent streams, and the added benefit of downloads. Additionally, the Premium plan, at £10.99 per month or £109.90 annually, offers up to 4K UHD and HDR video quality, four concurrent streams, Dolby Atmos audio, and downloads.

Luke Bradley Jones, General Manager of Disney+ EMEA, commented: “Today’s launch represents a significant milestone for Disney+ in the UK, offering customers the flexibility to select a plan that suits their needs and budget. All of our customers can enjoy a wide range collection of award-winning original TV series and blockbuster movies, including FX’s The Bear, Elemental and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, along with fan favourites like Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki and the latest series of The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.

Deborah Armstrong, County Manager UK&I, GM Media Networks and Advertising EMEA, added: “Disney+ offers advertisers a prime opportunity to join our premium streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series. The response from our clients and agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, firmly showcasing the quality of our content and the strong bond our brands share with audiences worldwide. We’re partnering with a fantastic range of brands in all markets right from day one.”