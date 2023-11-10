Data: Roku captures 51% CTV device market share

Pixalate, a privacy and ad fraud compliance platform, has released its Q3 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) advertising from July through September 2023.

The report reveals that Roku had an estimated 51 per cent global CTV device market share in Q3 2023, its strongest quarter since Q1 2020. Due to a -20 per cent year-to-date market share decline, Samsung devices had their lowest market share since Q3 2019.

Further key takeaways: