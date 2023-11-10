Data: Roku captures 51% CTV device market share
Pixalate, a privacy and ad fraud compliance platform, has released its Q3 Global CTV Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic Connected TV (CTV) advertising from July through September 2023.
The report reveals that Roku had an estimated 51 per cent global CTV device market share in Q3 2023, its strongest quarter since Q1 2020. Due to a -20 per cent year-to-date market share decline, Samsung devices had their lowest market share since Q3 2019.
Further key takeaways:
- Global open programmatic CTV advertising spend eclipsed $5.3 billion (€4.9bn) in Q3 2023 – up +47 per cent since Q3 2021
- There was a 15 per cent invalid traffic (IVT) rate in global open programmatic CTV in Q3 2023, the lowest mark in over two years
- There was a +39 per cent year-to-date market share increase for Apple tvOS amongst CTV operating systems; Tizen (17 per cent) took second place in OS market share, followed by Android (15 per cent)
- Hulu was the top grossing CTV app for open programmatic advertising across Roku, Fire TV, and Samsung in North America in Q3 2023