Report: US programmatic CTV usage rising

According to the findings of the Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Trends Report 2020 from ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform Pixalate, 78 per cent of US households are now reachable via programmatic CTV advertising, but ad fraud rates remain high, at 24 per cent in Q420.
The report analyses the state of programmatic CTV advertising and provides a deep dive into programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global region, ad fraud (or invalid traffic) in programmatic CTV advertising, and trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.
Key findings:
CTV Advertising is growing at a fast rate
Ad Fraud (IVT) is still a significant problem in CTV
Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market
CTV apps continue to embrace programmatic advertising
